Anorexia explored in graphic novel

Many artists claim that their work is a form of therapy, and this is true for Katie Green.

She decided to turn her experience of life with eating disorders into a graphic novel called Lighter Than My Shadow and says she found the process cathartic.

She chose illustration as the medium for her memoir on purpose. The story is told almost entirely in pictures. "It's entirely appropriate for depicting things we find difficult to talk about. I like to think I wrote this for my 14-year-old self," she says.

To watch a version of this film without subtitles, click here.

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

