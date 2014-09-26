Media player
#BBCtrending: The female Emirati pilot fighting IS
An Emirati woman has caused a storm on Twitter after joining the military fight against Islamic State (IS).
Mariam al-Mansouri is UAE's first female air force pilot. Her involvement in airstrikes against IS has sparked a contentious debate about the war against the group. It's also led to a discussion about the role of women in conflict. Mai Noman reports.
Produced by Dean Arnett.
26 Sep 2014
