An Emirati woman has caused a storm on Twitter after joining the military fight against Islamic State (IS).

Mariam al-Mansouri is UAE's first female air force pilot. Her involvement in airstrikes against IS has sparked a contentious debate about the war against the group. It's also led to a discussion about the role of women in conflict. Mai Noman reports.

Produced by Dean Arnett.

