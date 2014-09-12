Video

People have been releasing messages in bottles into the sea for centuries.

Cries for help, hopes and dreams, and greetings from one country to another have all been cast into the water for someone else to find.

Nicola White found her first message in a bottle by chance in the River Thames in 2011. She then started hunting for them and has gone on to find more than 30.

The messages have included an appeal for a job, declarations of love and gems of wisdom.

Nicola also sends her own messages in bottles and encourages people to use a glass bottle because it is "better for the environment".

BBC News joined Nicola as she went hunting for more words from the water, to discover why she does it.

Video journalist: Tom Beal

