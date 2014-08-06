Media player
'I built the world's first jet airliner'
In 1949, the British-built de Havilland Comet made its first journey as the world's first jet airliner. But a flaw in the construction would end up costing lives.
Mike Ramsden, an apprentice engineer at de Havilland, spoke to Witness about working at a time of extraordinary changes in the aviation industry.
Witness is a World Service radio programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.
06 Aug 2014
