Fans of the US television shows "The X Files" and "Californication" know of the actor David Duchovny.

But over the last few days, he has acquired a different type of stardom in Russia.

Duchovny took on a role in an advert for a Russian drinks company that celebrated the country's national identity.

With tensions between the US and Russia rising over Ukraine, Duchovny's name is trending in Russia.

Mukul Devichand of BBC Trending reports.

Video produced by Paul Harris.

