#BBCtrending: Police and guns on Tinder in Brazil
Should Brazilian security forces be posing with their weapons on dating sites? People posing in uniform are nothing new, but in Brazil one woman set up a blog to highlight the trend of police and army officers posting profile pictures on Tinder with their assault rifles.
Some people feel this isn't appropriate in a country where thousands of people die every year at the hands of the Brazilian security forces. #BBCtrending spoke to the woman behind the blog.
Video Journalist: Paul Ivan Harris
