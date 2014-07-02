Should Brazilian security forces be posing with their weapons on dating sites? People posing in uniform are nothing new, but in Brazil one woman set up a blog to highlight the trend of police and army officers posting profile pictures on Tinder with their assault rifles.

Some people feel this isn't appropriate in a country where thousands of people die every year at the hands of the Brazilian security forces. #BBCtrending spoke to the woman behind the blog.

Video Journalist: Paul Ivan Harris

