Vivian Maier's remarkable photos

Video

Publicly, she was a children's nanny. Privately, she was an avid photographer who took over 100,000 images. Vivian Maier's decades of work remained hidden - until her negatives, prints and 8mm films were sold at a thrift auction in Chicago in 2007.

Now, a documentary film - Finding Vivian Maier - looks at her intriguing and remarkable legacy.

One of its directors, Charlie Siskel, spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the woman - the street spy - who captured fascinating moments of daily life.

Finding Vivian Maier is released in the UK on 18 July 2014.

All images ©Vivian Maier/Maloof Collection.

Audio interview by Tom Bateman. Music by KPM Music. Photofilm by Paul Kerley.

Related:

Vivian Maier photography website

Today programme - BBC Radio 4

You might also like:

Iron-curtain consumables

The site of the world's most famous power station

The Fab Four and other famous faces - snapped by Harry Benson