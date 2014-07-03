Vivian Maier's remarkable photos
Publicly, she was a children's nanny. Privately, she was an avid photographer who took over 100,000 images. Vivian Maier's decades of work remained hidden - until her negatives, prints and 8mm films were sold at a thrift auction in Chicago in 2007.
Now, a documentary film - Finding Vivian Maier - looks at her intriguing and remarkable legacy.
One of its directors, Charlie Siskel, spoke to BBC Radio 4's Today programme about the woman - the street spy - who captured fascinating moments of daily life.
Finding Vivian Maier is released in the UK on 18 July 2014.
All images ©Vivian Maier/Maloof Collection.
Audio interview by Tom Bateman. Music by KPM Music. Photofilm by Paul Kerley.
Related:
Vivian Maier photography website
You might also like:
The site of the world's most famous power station
The Fab Four and other famous faces - snapped by Harry Benson
-
03 Jul 2014