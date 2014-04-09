Video

Which would make you happier? Working in a pub, or at the pulpit?

Recently BBC news reported on research which looked at the relationship between different jobs and levels of life satisfaction.

It found publicans are in the unhappiest occupation whilst members of the clergy are most satisfied.

We were contacted by a man who, having been a pub landlord for 22 years, is now a curate in the village of Barcombe in East Sussex.

Paul Mundy hopes to become a fully fledged vicar soon.

So - is he any happier? BBC News met him to find out.

