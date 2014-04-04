Jimmy Carter's historic Camp David accords dramatised

Video

It was an emotional night for President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn who attended the world premiere of Camp David, a play about about the tense negotiations that resulted in the 1978 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.

The 89-year-old former president was moved to tears when he was invited on stage at the end of the production, which was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright and is being performed at Arena Stage in Washington DC.

The play examines the relationship between Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, Egypt's President Anwar Sadat and President Carter - and the surprising role his wife played.

It offers the hope that, despite this week's setbacks to the current talks, peace in the Middle East is possible.

Jane O'Brien reports.

Filmed by the BBC's Maxine Collins; edited by David Botti

Additional photos: Getty Images and Associated Press