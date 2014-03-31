Video

Hollywood can be a tough city for actors trying to make a living. Many work in restaurants or turn to other odd jobs to earn extra cash.

But Bob Rumnock has found another way to make money and hone his acting skills when television and film jobs are scarce.

Rumnock acts as a patient with a specific ailment in order to test a doctor's or medical student's bedside manner.

He is part of a programme that helps American and foreign doctors and medical students pass their exams and obtain medical licences.

