Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Benn: Brussels 'depressing and gloomy'
Veteran left-wing campaigner Tony Benn, who has died at the age of 88, recalled in his audio diary his first visit to Brussels in 1974.
He remembered how "un-British" he thought it was and said he felt as though he was "a slave to Rome".
This is a clip from the first series of The Benn Tapes, first broadcast on BBC Radio in 1993.
-
17 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window