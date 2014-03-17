Tony Benn
Video

Tony Benn: Brussels 'depressing and gloomy'

Veteran left-wing campaigner Tony Benn, who has died at the age of 88, recalled in his audio diary his first visit to Brussels in 1974.

He remembered how "un-British" he thought it was and said he felt as though he was "a slave to Rome".

This is a clip from the first series of The Benn Tapes, first broadcast on BBC Radio in 1993.

