Dog sniffing for cancer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dogs’ noses help scientists sniff out cancer

MacBane, a dog at the Penn Vet Working Dog Centre, can identify samples of tissue containing ovarian cancer.

MacBane and three other dogs are helping researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia develop an "electronic nose".

Such an innovation could help doctors make easy diagnoses of ovarian cancer by analysing the odours of patients' breath or urine samples.

  • 09 Mar 2014