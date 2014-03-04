The Irish bookmaker Paddy Power has faced criticism for offering odds on the outcome of the Oscar Pistorius trial.

An online petition criticising the promotion has been signed by 100,000 people.

The petition claims that making money from the trial is "vile" and "offensive".

In a statement Paddy Power told #BBCtrending that it was not their intention to offend.

Click to listen to Paddy Power response

Update 5 March 16:50 GMT: The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has ordered Paddy Power to remove the national press ad for this campaign with immediate effect, following an "unprecedented number of complaints". In a statement, the ASA said: "We are investigating whether the ad is offensive for trivialising the issues surrounding a murder trial, the death of a woman and disability".

Video produced by Benjamin Zand.