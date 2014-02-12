Video

In 1994 Edvard Munch's famous painting The Scream was stolen from a Norwegian art museum. It was recovered in a daring undercover operation by British detectives. Charles Hill was one of those detectives who posed as an art dealer to trick the thieves into returning the painting.

Witness is a World Service radio programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Produced by Lucy Burns and Directed by Claire Tailyour