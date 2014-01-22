Video

A popular phrase used to philosophise about life is You Only Live Once, or 'YOLO' as it's known in the world of social media.

Since 2010, the hashtag #YOLO has been used 20 million times on Twitter to demonstrate how people embrace life to the fullest.

#BBCtrending reports on how #YOLO has also inspired a conversation about death online. People have taken the opportunity to express their end of life wishes by sharing the hashtag #YODO, You Only Die Once.

Have you posted either hashtag? Tell us why you're a supporter of either term by sending a photo or video to @BBCtrending.

Produced by Benjamin Zand

All our stories are at BBC.com/trending

Follow @BBCtrending on Twitter and tweet using #BBCtrending