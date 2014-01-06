Video

If one puts a stick in the hands of most young boys the chances are it will soon be wielded like a sword.

That was certainly the case for Matthew Stagmer, only he never stopped playing with swords.

Today he is a swordsmith who forges medieval weapons for use in stage combat, at renaissance fairs, and for theatre, film and even video games.

The BBC went along to his foundry in Baltimore to find out more.

