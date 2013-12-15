Footage of female condom activists

Video

The female condom flopped when it launched 20 years ago, but after a range of new designs was brought to the market there are now hopes that it could gain greater popularity as a form of contraception.

A system of partnerships with aid organisations and local NGOs has led to an increase in uptake of the female condom by women in the developing world.

With young women disproportionately at risk of HIV infection in sub-Saharan Africa, donor agencies are keen on anything that gives women the upper hand in what they call "condom negotiation".

The charity Pathfinder International has activists working in Mozambique to get the message about the female condom out to local people, as this footage provided by the charity illustrates.

Video: Pathfinder International