Video

Judith Kerr, creator of some of Britain's best-loved children's books, including Mog and The Tiger Who Came to Tea was forced to flee Germany aged nine as her father, a writer and theatre critic, was an outspoken opponent of the Nazis.

The family became refugees with little money and travelled first to Paris. After being refused entry to the United States they ended up in London in 1936.

She revisits her childhood home in Berlin and recalls how sad her parents were to leave Germany.

