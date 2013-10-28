Halloween artist carves pumpkins into the Death Star
It's the week running up to Halloween and parents across the US are attempting to carve intricate shapes out of the side of pumpkins - usually with limited artistic success.
That is certainly not the case at Noel Dickover's dinner table in suburban Virginia.
The father-of-two is a master pumpkin carver who creates hundreds of intricate designs of monsters, fantasy characters, and even the Death Star from Star Wars - check out his tutorial if you're in need of tips.
The BBC spent an evening watching orange vegetables being turned into illuminated art.
Produced by Ashley Semler and Franz Strasser; edited by Jonie Mazer Field
