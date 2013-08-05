Video

Nils Rune Utsi is the founding member of Slincraze, a rap group from Maze, a village in northern Norway. They rap in Sami, a language spoken by less than 20,000 people. Their goal is to save their language and culture and to fight stereotypes about the people of the region.

The BBC caught up with Utsi in New York City. He discussed his love of music, his creative process, and why rap could save his region's ancient cultures and traditions.

Filmed and edited by Ilya Shnitser.

With special thanks to Simen Braathen and Kristoffer Kumar who provided footage from their documentary Máze Represent!