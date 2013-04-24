Taking a road trip with conjoined twins

Video

Like most 23-year-olds Abby and Brittany Hensel love spending time with their friends, going on holiday, playing sport and living life to the full.

The identical, conjoined twins from Minnesota, in the United States have graduated from Bethel University and are setting out on their career as primary school teachers with an emphasis on maths.

On a road trip to Chicago with their friends, the twins discuss driving.

