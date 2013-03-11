Video

Leonardo da Vinci epitomised the convergence of art and science. Hundreds of years later he remains one of the world's most influential artists and many of his technical fantasies - such as the helicopter - are now a reality.

But over the last few decades art and science have become separated. Schools have emphasised the importance of STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, while art has been seen as a luxury, the first subject to be axed in an age of austerity.

But the world of science is now struggling to find creative thinkers, while businesses are crying out for designers and visionaries.

In the fourth installment of the Power of Art series, Jane O'Brien and Matt Danzico look at how art is shaping science and technology.