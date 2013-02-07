Media player
Ouch! disability talk show: Radio One MS departure
Was it tough for DJ Scott Mills's sidekick, Beccy, to reveal to Radio One listeners that she has MS? Are Special Olympics and Deaflympics overshadowed by Paralympic sport? And with The Sessions film and "brothel" therapy, is disability and sex no longer taboo?
Rob Crossan and Liz Carr present this month's lively show.
07 Feb 2013
