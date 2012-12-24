Media player
Meet New York City's Mr Christmas Tree
Henry Romp has been in the Christmas tree-selling business since he was born.
As an infant he was taken from the family home in Vermont to New York's West Village and he has been coming there every holiday season since.
Situated on the corner of Jane Street and 8th Avenue, the Romps have been a fixture in the neighbourhood from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve for the past 25 years.
The BBC spent a day with Henry in Manhattan where he delivers Christmas trees in the back of a Porsche.
Produced for the BBC by Leigh Paterson.
24 Dec 2012
