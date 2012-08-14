Video

Robert Collins took a leave of absence from his job as a correctional officer to grieve after his mother passed away. When he returned, his employer forced him to reapply for his position and demanded the username and password to his Facebook account.

Maryland and Illinois have passed legislation banning employers from asking for social media login information during interviews, a practice that has been growing across the US.

The BBC's Matt Danzico sat down with individuals in Maryland and Illinois to investigate how social media has sparked a growing conflict in job market.