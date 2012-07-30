Video

Rocketman William Suitor was one of the first to master the rocket belt, a large rocket pack powered by hydrogen peroxide that allows pilots to make short solo flights.

During the opening ceremony of the 1984 Olympics, he surprised millions of viewers around the world by flying across the Olympic stadium using the futuristic device.

"That thing literally exploded off that stage. I have never had it take off like that in my life," Mr Suitor said of his Olympic flight.

Mr Suitor, who has been flying rocket belts for close to a half century, sat down with the BBC's Matt Danzico to recall the momentous flight.

Olympic photos courtesy of Nelson Tyler