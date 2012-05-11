Media player
USSR's Alla Pugacheva sings Vsyo Mogut Koroli
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union could not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest, so they set up their own competition called the Intervision Song Contest.
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva won the 1978 competition with a song called Vsyo Mogut Koroli (Kings Can Do Everything).
11 May 2012
