Finland's Marion Rung sings Hyvasti Yo

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union could not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest, so they set up their own competition called the Intervision Song Contest.
Marion Rung, a Finnish singer, won the competition in 1980 with a song called Hyvasti Yo (Where Is the Love).
She had previously represented Finland in the 1962 Eurovision Song Contest.
11 May 2012
