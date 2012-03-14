Video

Jane O'Brien talks to a mother in the US who is desperate to find bone marrow donors to save the lives of her critically ill daughters.

Doreen Flynn's three daughters have a rare genetic blood disorder called Fanconi Anaemia. Their bone marrow does not make enough blood cells to keep them healthy and their only hope for survival is a transplant.

But it is against US law to sell body parts, including bone marrow.

Last year, Ms Flynn won a court ruling in favour of compensating donors whose blood stem cells are collected using a new process called aphaeresis.

Doctors say 13-year-old Jordan needs new bone marrow within the next couple of months. But the Obama administration has appealed against the ruling, saying the new collection process is still covered by the ban.