Returning service members from Iraq and Afghanistan often struggle with readjusting to civilian life, health issues, and guilt.

Until recently, the 1,000 or so Hindus serving in the US military - and their families - lacked a military confidant who understood their religion and culture.

But now Captain Pratima Dharm has been appointed as the US military's first Hindu chaplain.

She says her position is significant not just to her military congregation, but also to the religion's one billion global followers.

Photos: AFP/Getty Images, ThinkStock, and courtesy Pratima Dharm