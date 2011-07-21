Media player
'The word cancer was such a scary word'
Alex Lewis was 17 when he was diagnosed with bone cancer. After over three years of intensive treatment, he realised he was running out of options and decided to cram as much life as possible into the time he has left.
"You may as well be happy with the time that you've got... and make the most of the time," said Alex.
Alex: A Life Fast Forwardwill be broadcast on Thursday 21 July at 2100 BST on BBC Three.
21 Jul 2011
