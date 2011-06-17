The Specials
Ghost Town by The Specials

Few songs evoke their era like The Specials' classic Ghost Town, which is 30 years old,

The record is a depiction of social breakdown that soundtracked an explosion of civil unrest.

Released on 20 June 1981, against a backdrop of rising unemployment, its blend of melancholy, unease and menace took on an entirely new meaning when Britain's streets erupted into rioting almost three weeks later - the day before Ghost Town reached number one in the charts.

This clip shows the band performing the track on Top Of The Pops in 1981.

