'Coronavirus has disrupted my fashion business'
Video

Coronavirus: How a plus-size fashion retailer is adapting

Ojoma Idegwu, founder of plus-size fashion label Dear Curves, explains how her small business is adapting to coronavirus, for the BBC's CEO Secrets series.

Film by series producer Dougal Shaw

  • 21 Apr 2020
