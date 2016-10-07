Media player
Why is African art big business in London?
Buyers of African art have descended on London this week for an auction at Bonhams and the 1:54 Contemporary Art Fair.
Journalist Didi Akinyelure investigates why African art has become big business.
07 Oct 2016
