The NHS trust in Blackpool, Lancashire, has hit its waiting time targets for skin cancer by changing the way it works.

Instead of waiting for a face-to-face appointment with a doctor or nurse, patients have images of suspected cancer taken by a medical photographer, which can then be shared with the clinical team.

The approach, known as teledermatology, is currently being used in 15% of NHS trusts but should be rolled out to all areas of England by the summer.