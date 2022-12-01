When ambulance crews bring patients to hospital they are meant to be able to handover their patients to A&E staff within 15 minutes.

But an analysis by the BBC shows by late November more than 11,000 ambulances were spending over an hour stuck in queues outside hospital every week.

That is one in seven of all arrivals and the highest since records began in 2010.

The BBC's health editor Hugh Pym joined two members of South Central Ambulance on shift in Milton Keynes to see the problems this is causing first-hand.