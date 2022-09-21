Maternity safety: 'There was a catalogue of errors'
Laura Ellis's baby boy, Theo, died at a maternity unit in 2019.
BBC analysis has found that more than half of England's maternity units require improvements in safety.
The figures are slightly worse than a few years ago, despite several attempts to transform maternity care.
The Care Quality Commission says the pace of improvement has been disappointing.
If you are affected by issues raised in this video help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.