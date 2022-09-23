The woman who can smell Parkinson's

A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it.

Joy Milne, 72, knew her husband Les had Parkinson's years before he was diagnosed when she identified a change in the way he smelled.

Now a team in the University of Manchester, working with Joy, has developed a simple skin-swab test which they claim is 95% accurate under laboratory conditions when it comes to telling whether people have Parkinson's.

