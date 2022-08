In 2015, Andrea Sheardown was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer and given just six weeks to live.

But against all the odds, in an attempt to inspire her family and reframe her attitude, Andrea decided to take on a series of challenges.

She's taken part in a firewalking event, climbed several mountains including Kilamanjaro and Everest and has raised nearly £100,000 for a cancer charity.

Filmed and produced by Fay Nurse