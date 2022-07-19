Medical students in England will have to pass mandatory training to diagnose and treat female health conditions under plans to improve women's health, as part of a new health strategy announced by the government.

The government opened a call for evidence in Spring 2021 to collect views on women's health from members of the public, academics, charities and campaigners.

The BBC spoke to Zoe Trafford, a hairdresser in Liverpool, who has suffered from the gynaecological condition endometriosis since she was a teen.

Along with her clients, Sharon and Victoria, they discuss how some of their problems have gone ignored.