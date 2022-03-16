Volunteers are racing medical supplies from the UK to the Ukrainian front line.

Over two days, 1,000 miles and six countries, they transported vans loaded with trauma kits, oxygen regulators and ultrasound machines a thousand miles east in just two days.

The convoy, organised by the Ukrainian Medical Association of the UK, is made of Ukrainian doctors and nurses working here in the UK who have also been raising money and shipping equipment to their home country.

Both the UN agency and the UK government have already delivered hundreds of tonnes of supplies to hospitals in Kyiv and other cities.