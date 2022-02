Research shows black women are at a 40% higher risk of pregnancy loss than white women.

The UK's Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says the problem is urgent and needs greater attention. It says many complex reasons are driving this higher risk.

Natasha Necati from Essex, is a trustee of the Miscarriage Association and she suffered eight miscarriages over 12 years.

She spoke to the BBC's Tulip Mazumdar about her experiences.