Bowel screening pill camera was 'easy to use'

Jacqueline Gribbon became the 2,000th patient to use the Pillcam designed to examine the bowel for cancer.

The Colon Capsule Endoscopy device passes through the digestive system taking 50,000 pictures of the bowel on its way

Ms Gribbon, from Glasgow, had a two week wait to find out that she did not have colon cancer.

The health care worker told BBC Scotland: "A [traditional] colonoscopy is quite uncomfortable and because I have sleep apnoea as well, I can't get a lot of sedation.

"It's a lot easier, it's just swallowing a tablet, the prep is just the same as for a normal colonoscopy and it's a really good option if you're worried about the procedure as it's a lot less invasive."