Back on the Covid wards: How is the NHS coping now?

Plan B Covid restrictions in England are due to be lifted later this week, in a move the government hopes will gradually see the country move beyond the pandemic.

The World Health Organization's special envoy on Covid 19, says "light is at the end of the tunnel" for the UK.

But British officials remain cautious because of the high number of unvaccinated people, estimated to be around five million.

Presenter Clive Myrie has spent the last week at the Royal London Hospital, talking to staff and patients about the continuing pressures the Omicron variant is putting on the NHS, and what life might be like after Covid.

Camera: David McIlveen, Producer: Sam Piranty