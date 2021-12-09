Omicron and boosters: Your questions answered

Many countries have started to roll out fresh restrictions to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and BBC World News viewers have been sending in questions about the new variant and the Covid pandemic in general.

How much more do we know about Omicron? If Omicron is less fatal, but more transmissible than Delta is that good news? How much worse would Covid-19 be without my triple vaccination? How safe is it to vaccinate children under 12?

BBC World News’s Lucy Hockings put these questions and others to Dr Catherine Smallwood, Covid-19 Incident Manager at WHO Europe and Prof Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) at the Stellenbosch University in South Africa.