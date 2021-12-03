There is growing international concern about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

How long do the symptoms last for? Any advice for people who are immunosuppressed? How many people has the new variant killed? Is Omicron more harmful to children than other variants?

BBC World News’s Yalda Hakim put questions from BBC World News viewers to Dr Rupali Limaye from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Dr Peter Drobac, global health expert at the University of Oxford to find out more.