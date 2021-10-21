Severe pregnancy illness: 'I won't have another baby'

Laura Anderson shares her experience of hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy two years ago. HG is a condition of prolonged and severe nausea and vomiting.

Some women can be left vomiting up to 100 times a day. The Duchess of Cambridge experienced the illness during her three pregnancies.

