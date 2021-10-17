'Nothing prepares you for losing your baby'

It’s estimated that one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, and around 14 babies die every day in the UK - either before, during and soon after birth.

Naomi and Ross Coniam's daughter Norah died on 29 May 2018. They've since had a little boy called Ernie.

Laura and Steve Hughes's little boy Jesse died in pregnancy on 19 October 2019. He was their second child, born after their son Charlie and before their daughter River.

Both couples will be lighting candles during Baby Loss Awareness Week to remember their children.

