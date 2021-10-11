Pregnant women are being urged to get the Covid vaccine, following concerns about the growing number with the virus needing the most serious treatment in critical care.

The call has come from NHS England and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Sultana Ashiq caught Covid-19 when she was nearly 31 weeks pregnant and was in intensive care for 46 days battling the disease. Her twins were born by Caesarean section while she was in a coma.

She was ineligible for the vaccine at the time, but is calling on expectant mothers to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

