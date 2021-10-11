NHS England and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are calling on pregnant women to get jabbed because of concerns about the number of pregnant women with Covid needing the most serious treatment in critical care units.

Sultana Ashiq caught Covid-19 when she was nearly 31 weeks pregnant and was in intensive care for 46 days battling the disease. Her twins were born when she was in a coma.

She was ineligible for the vaccine at the time but is calling on expectant mothers to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

